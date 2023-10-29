Around the Web Matthew Perry (1969-2023): Remembering Chandler from ‘Friends’ with his best jokes and one-liners Matthew Perry, star of ‘Friends’ and ‘The Odd Couple’, died on Saturday, 28 October, at 54 Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Some of Matthew Perry’s best jokes on Friends as Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/84dk8yZtKc— ScreenTime (@screentime) October 29, 2023 Yes Matty, you will be missed. On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends, On days we have a bad day and need a friend, On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling oldRIP #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/WYOC0gi6Yh— Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) October 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood tribute Obituary