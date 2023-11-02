Viral Video Watch: Supermodel Heidi Klum arrives as a peacock at her Halloween costume party Klum was accompanied by an entourage of dancers from Cirque du Soleil, who embodied the appearance of her feathers. Scroll Staff An hour ago Heidi Klum has arrived at her Halloween party as a peacock. Once again, she kills it! 🦚 pic.twitter.com/nZD4FsJ4wV— Alina Hornet (@RealAlinaHornet) November 1, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Party model halloween