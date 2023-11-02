Around the Web Watch: Shah Rukh Khan makes midnight birthday appearance for fans who thronged to his home A huge crowd gathered outside Mannat, the actor’s home in Mumbai, to celebrate his 58th birthday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/gjE99qa0ZX— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023 Shah telling fans “it’s late, you home and go to sleep!” 😭♥️ He does this every time when it’s late… and it melts my heart completely @iamsrk 🥹♥️#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRuhkKhan pic.twitter.com/PyaR2NWoF5— Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) November 1, 2023 View from inside the Mannat 😍❤️👑#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/kw2bj5pHhz— Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkMan) November 1, 2023 The crowd lived their dream ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/tkhWVtHE8C— ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) November 1, 2023 SRK's Birthday Is No Less Than A Festival ✨ Mannat par toh aaj hi Dilwali hai 🎆❤️🔥@iamsrk#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay#SRKUniverse #Mannat #SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/VmzgXUZhTG— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2023 #WATCH | Mumbai: Fans gather in large numbers outside 'Mannat', the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan, as he turns 58 today#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AwEFVaTOLt— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023 "We love Shah Rukh " chants of Fans outside Mannat ❤️🔥 Excitement of Fans is At Pick on night before #SRKDay 🔥@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay#SRKUniverse #Mannat pic.twitter.com/rpRXIDq3k5— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2023 The atmosphere is palpable at Mannat as SRK FANs await the KING's arrival with bated breath! ❤️@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKDay#SRKUniverse #Mannat pic.twitter.com/KFaCYL9OHv— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2023 It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan fans birthday