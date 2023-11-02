Around the Web ‘Tough seeing babies dying’: Tennis star Ons Jabeur donates part of her prize money to Palestine After her win at the Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Mexico, Jabeur got emotional, talking about the situation in Gaza. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ons Jabeur says she’s donating a portion of her prize money to Palestine:“I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy... I feel like… I am sorry. It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day.… pic.twitter.com/fVBz9McSjU— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tennis Sports Palestine War Gaza Israel