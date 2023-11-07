Viral Video Watch: Pitch-invading possum captured and removed from field during American football game The animal invaded the field during halftime of a college football game in Texas. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Our view of the most exciting play from the game that we couldn’t post during the game. Long live the possum! pic.twitter.com/vZD9K2YbRW— Tailgate Talks Podcast (@tailgate_talks) November 3, 2023 A surprisingly large number of you asked if I saw the possum run onto the field last night at the Texas Tech game. I did, it was electric. And the lady who finally wrangled it off the field was boo’d mercilessly by the crowd 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mRzQ3PrwKk— Cory (@KaddySchak) November 3, 2023 Best thing I'll see tonight: Determined possum has to be dragged off the field at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/7zwAkZ6Sf4— Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football US Sports Animal videos