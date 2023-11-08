Around the Web ‘Would you go back to Gaza?’ ‘In a heartbeat’: American nurse after her return Nurse Emily Callahan, who lived through attacks from Israel for 26 days, talked of the Palestinians whom she and many others have to thank for being alive. Scroll Staff An hour ago American Nurse Emily Callahan is interviewed on @cnn @andersoncooper talking about her experience for 26 days in Gaza.She lived through over 3 weeks of the bombardment by the IDF, and when asked if she would go back to Gaza to serve with/the Palestinians she responds "in a… pic.twitter.com/Km9n2sWHrX— AbdelRahman Murphy (@AbdelRahmanM) November 7, 2023 Play Full interview We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Gaza Hospitals war