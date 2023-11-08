Viral Video Watch: Spectacular sighting of migrating Amur falcons in large numbers in Nagaland Every year the small raptors from the falcon family migrate to Southern Africa through India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Here are the largest number of birds I have EVER seen in my life! Estimated to be 500,000 Amur falcons migrating to Africa, stopping midway at Nagaland. Happy to see them after the work @wti_org_india did years ago to protect them with community & FD #Nagaland #IndiAves pic.twitter.com/3URyj8Ueq0— Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) November 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Migration Birds Nagaland