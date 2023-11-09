Play

Music composer-singer AR Rahman’s version of Bengali poet and songwriter Kazi Nazrul Islam’s classic song, Karar Oi Louho Kapat, has sparked diverse reactions on social media. Celebrated for its rousing lyrics and historical significance as a song of protest against English colonisers in India, was reinterpreted by Rahman for the upcoming film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

While Rahman’s version earned praise for its unique arrangement and distinctive style, it also faced criticism on X (formerly known as Twitter). While some commended Rahman for bringing a fresh perspective, a significant segment of the audience remained attached to the original. They voiced their disappointment, criticising what they perceived as a departure from the essence of Nazrul’s song.

Here are some reactions to the song.

Rahman felt insulted and was vocal when other composer remade his song in a poor way. Similarly, he did the same. Only those who are listening to the song for the first time or don't understand the context will find it good.



Full version here https://t.co/19bgxUA9c8 — horekrokom | হরেকরকম (@horek_rokom) November 9, 2023

As a Bengali familiar with Kazi Nazrul’s famous song, cannot thank you enough for such a beautiful tribute to Karar Oi Louho Kopat with a whole new composition and yet staying true to the spirit of the original song!! Really brilliantly done!! — Diya Gangopadhyay (@diyacmu) November 7, 2023

I think Its time now that Bengalis need to copyright Our literary heritage to protect it from low standard Bollywood commercial flicks from ruining it



AR Rahman is sensitive about his music & composition being distorted but callous when it comes to Poet Kazi Nazrul’s song ? https://t.co/cf9rBisEJx — সত্যান্বেষী (@satyanewshi) November 9, 2023

Jazbaat is AR Rahman in Pritam zone wished Shilpa Rao's portion in antara extended for few more bars.

My pick is Karar Oi, the song took me back to Maanuthu Mandhaiyile days and it's composed on Nazrul Islam's poetry is more fascinating. https://t.co/VySQrwLpBE — Sai Balaguru Ganess (@sai_balaguru) November 7, 2023

I really tried to keep an open mind, but the weird parsing, the music, the prosody just failed. My favourite part of the song is « ke dæy šaja mukto šadʰin šotto ke re? ... bʰågoban porbe pʰãši! šårbonaši šikʰay e hin tottʰo ke re? » & they sang completely different words!? — Sharbatanu Chatterjee | শর্বতনু চট্টোপাধ্যায় (@sharbat_c) November 9, 2023

Really loved Karar Oi Louho Kapat esp the 🪈 bits ✨#Pippa https://t.co/enUPSQdaXI pic.twitter.com/EarkZ2Ttmm — Abi | #2000sKollywoodBracket is live now🎵🎉 (@abs19931) November 7, 2023

#ARRahman didn't even try to understand the lyrics even for once?



Missing the meaning or mood by a million miles. #Pippa #PippaOnPrime https://t.co/1Kz5HvTdXa — Anustup Roy Barman (@Anustup_RB) November 9, 2023

All songs sounds great and beautiful Rahman sir.. "Main Parwana" and "Karar Oi Louho Kapat" are pure magic 🩵🩵🩵. Hats off to your uniqueness in trying something new in each and every song. — Krishnakumar (@KK4MUSIC) November 7, 2023

Here’s the song in its original version.