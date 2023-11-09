‘Karar Oi Louho Kapat’: AR Rahman’s version of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s classic divides listeners online
Rahman’s version, with a new tune, is featured in the movie ‘Pippa’.
Music composer-singer AR Rahman’s version of Bengali poet and songwriter Kazi Nazrul Islam’s classic song, Karar Oi Louho Kapat, has sparked diverse reactions on social media. Celebrated for its rousing lyrics and historical significance as a song of protest against English colonisers in India, was reinterpreted by Rahman for the upcoming film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.
While Rahman’s version earned praise for its unique arrangement and distinctive style, it also faced criticism on X (formerly known as Twitter). While some commended Rahman for bringing a fresh perspective, a significant segment of the audience remained attached to the original. They voiced their disappointment, criticising what they perceived as a departure from the essence of Nazrul’s song.
Here are some reactions to the song.
Here’s the song in its original version.