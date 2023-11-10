Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Women posing as customers smoothly steal several silk saris from a Chennai boutique The thieves couriered the stolen items to a Tamil Nadu police station after finding out that the police were closing in on them. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In an unusual response to police probe and pressure, a group of women thieves wanted in connection with the theft of silk sarees from shops, sent all the stolen sarees as ‘parcels’ to the police station concerned.@Selvaraj_Crime pic.twitter.com/0m0YjjdyKT— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) November 9, 2023 The video clip shows three women forming a row, while one woman took the sarees from the table and tucked them in between her thighs. Later she moved on, while the other women followed her and escaped.— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) November 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Theft