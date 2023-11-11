Around the Web Watch: Massive traffic jams and human crowds hit Delhi and neighbouring areas before Diwali There is significant surge in pedestrians and vehicles. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago #WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Traffic congestion seen on Gurgaon - Delhi Expressway ahead of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/vxoBE2Ni55— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023 #WATCH | Huge rush of people at Anand Vihar- Kaushambi on Delhi-UP border near the Anand Vihar railway station and inter-state bus terminal pic.twitter.com/DkDXSgganz— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023 #WATCH | Ghaziabad: Heavy traffic jam witnessed at Delhi-Meerut Expressway ahead of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/xBxxX1qh3E— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023 #WATCH | Delhi: Heavy traffic snarl witnessed at Ghazipur border ahead of #Diwali celebrations pic.twitter.com/4ISVTDIfL5— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023 #WATCH | Ghazipur: Heavy traffic ahead of Diwali festival on the road leading towards Anand Vihar ISBT and railway station pic.twitter.com/dUauSaCVE6— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diwali Traffic Delhi UP