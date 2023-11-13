Around the Web Watch: From Mumbai to Delhi, haze covers cities as air quality deteriorates with Diwali celebrations Pollution levels soared as many across the country flouted regulations and burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Layer of haze shrouds Mumbai as overall air quality remains in 'very poor' category pic.twitter.com/kreX3VTPUJ— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023 Visuals from Kartavya Path as air quality deteriorates in Delhi-NCR after Diwali.#DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/MjJ4clbQdQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023 VIDEO | Smog continues to shroud Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates day after Diwali. Visuals from Akshardham.#DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/25oQmfQksS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023 #WATCH | Light haze shrouds Agra's Taj Mahal; overall air quality in 'moderate' category pic.twitter.com/7J8XFPa6th— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2023 Air pollution at peak in Chennai and its suburbs #Diwali @polimernews pic.twitter.com/9O8xpKGP4g— Mahalingam Ponnusamy/ மகாலிங்கம் பொன்னுசாமி (@mahajournalist) November 12, 2023 Why derive joy from fireworks that are loud, polluting, and harmful to animals? This video vividly illustrates how the pollution has dimmed the lights of buildings in the far distance.This is #Thane #pollution #Firecrackers #animallover #hardtobreathe #airpurifier pic.twitter.com/zQsPIEdCx4— Kritika Singh Rawat (@kritikasrawat25) November 12, 2023 AQI in Gr Noida is spiked . This is view of my society central Park thick layer of Smog with unprecedented smog of crackers ….this is sickening… who are we blaming for pollution 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/YwwExSD4I4— @UrsRuchin (@ruchin83) November 12, 2023 Happy Diwali 🪔 Keep breathing 😮💨 #PUNE #AmanoraParkTown#Pollution #Crackers pic.twitter.com/6MPUpejdNe— Amit (@amitwarrior) November 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. air pollution Diwali