Around the Web Video: Hot lava from Mount Etna's volcanic eruption lights up the night sky in Sicily The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy issued an orange level warning after Europe's highest active volcano erupted again. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🇮🇹 🌋 L'Etna est de nouveau entré en éruption. Dominant la Sicile de ses 3.324 mètres, il est le plus haut volcan actif d'Europe, et a connu de nombreuses éruptions au cours des 500.000 dernières années #AFP #AFPVertical ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HzFxc5TFms— Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) November 13, 2023 A few scenes of the paroxysm at #Etna's Southeast Crater on the evening of 12 November 2023. Unfortunately, clouds covered the volcano most of the time, and there were only rare glimpses of the lava fountains. First scene filmed from Taormina, the others from Tremestieri Etneo pic.twitter.com/SteQnkm0I5— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) November 12, 2023 Mount Etna roars after months of calm, lighting up the night sky a bright orange#Italy #Sicily #Etna #MountEtna #volcano #Italia #erupcionvolcanica #Erupcion #Sicilia #viral #catania #Europe pic.twitter.com/H1gMjty3Re— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) November 13, 2023 #Etna pochi minuti fa pic.twitter.com/zWY5IC073B— NicolaSwamp (@NicolaSwamp) November 12, 2023 As the situation in Iceland continues to be monitored closely, Mount Etna in Sicily is erupting and putting on quite the show! Link to live camera: https://t.co/trl25rStZJ pic.twitter.com/TaCqNrSBbp— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) November 12, 2023 #Etna, cenere vulcanica a Dagala del Re dopo l'eruzione: lavori di pulizia in corso nella frazione di Santa Venerina (#Catania) pic.twitter.com/O8n63s5IIv— Local Team (@localteamit) November 13, 2023