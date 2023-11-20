Around the Web Watch: Massive fire engulfs several boats at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, no casualties reported A fishing boat caught fire and the flames spread quickly, damaging nearly 40 mechanised boats after midnight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Vizag #Fishing Harbour Fire Accident Approx 40 Boats got fire pic.twitter.com/w19t8fXVyA— PRACASH (@TVSPRAKASH) November 19, 2023 Massive fire accident at Vizag fishing Harbour last night. At least 25 to 40 boats caught fire as per reports . However, No loss of life reported. My prayers for the loss of fishermen 🥺❤️ #Vizag #VizagFishingHarbour #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/xE20t3uebU— Vizag Weatherman@AP (@VizagWeather247) November 20, 2023 At least 25 fishing boats were reduced to ashes in a major fire, #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #fishing harbour #AndhraPradesh. @APPOLICE100 @vizagcitypolice #fire dept takes support of @vptIndia @PRO_Vizag . Only property damage reported so far. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/43hDWzBn7d— Journo Kamal V (B+) (@JournoKamal) November 19, 2023 In the midnight tragedy over 50 fishing boats gutted in massive fire at #VisakhapatnamHarbour...#FireAccident#VizagFire#VisakhaHarbour#FishingBoats pic.twitter.com/5PWTcL4qUv— somayajulu musunuri (@somu_musunuri) November 20, 2023 The fire broke out on a boat at Vishakhapatnam fishing harbour and then spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats at midnight. Police and fire teams responded immediately. The fire was brought under control. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries… pic.twitter.com/HrJzkTbKrF— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire Andhra Pradesh