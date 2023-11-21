Around the Web Watch: Politicians start fire, set off smoke flares in Albanian parliament to protest against budget Albania’s opposition Democratic Party members disrupted the parliament session in a failed attempt to stop a vote on the 2024 budget. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🔥Fire & Flares: Just Another Day in Albania’s ParliamentThe opposition leader, #SaliBerisha, has vowed to obstruct every parliamentary session.🤣🤣🤣🤣 democracy! pic.twitter.com/m5ybuTL3y4— Medan (@sumnjam) November 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Albania Parliament