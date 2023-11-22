Around the Web Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier: Messi and team walk off in protest as police, fans clash The match was delayed by half an hour after police clashed with fans at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🚨 Lionel Messi waving no as he and Argentina leave the pitch.pic.twitter.com/aKxvgDRV7Q— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023 Messi leads the Argentina team OUT of the Maracanã pitch following the crazy fights in the stands pic.twitter.com/qIu67bzmBM— MC (@CrewsMat10) November 22, 2023 🚨 Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team leaving the pitch.pic.twitter.com/T9sM5xpCpp— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023 🚨 Lionel Messi and the Argentina team walking towards the Argentina fans that are getting hit by security.pic.twitter.com/l6V7BAneyM— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023 Emiliano Martinez is legend in my book now . He almost steps into brawl with police to stop beating argentina fans . This was so pathetic to see even at some point messi also said that argentina won’t play in this match . #brazil #Argentina pic.twitter.com/2RgcgYQRYo— DIVYANSH (@Divyansh_siuu) November 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports Messi World Cup Lionel Messi Football