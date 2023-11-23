Viral Video Watch: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio unite for new ‘Karate Kid’ film, launch global search for cast While Macchio starred in the original ‘Karate Kid’ film trilogy starting in 1984, and the ‘Cobra Kai’ off-spin in 2018, Chan joined the franchise in 2010. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are looking for the next Karate Kid to star in the new #KarateKidMovie. The global search starts now! For details visit: https://t.co/VsnX9P62Z6 pic.twitter.com/rLgSJTKQWT— Karate Kid Movie (@KarateKidMovie) November 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood cinema