Around the Web Watch: Residents gather to admire 'snow' after unseasonal hailstorms in many parts of Gujarat From Rajkot to Vadodara, several parts of Gujarat saw unseasonal rain. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #ClimateChange is making its presence felt in Gujarat as a hailstorm creates a Kashmir-like atmosphere in Rajkot. While some people enjoyed the unusual weather, isolated areas received rainfall that could potentially damage crops before harvest. #Gujarat #Hailstorm #Rain pic.twitter.com/izoFumY1jT— Ronak Gajjar (@ronakdgajjar) November 26, 2023 હા મારું ગુજરાત હા 😅મવુડી ફાયર બ્રિગેડથી સિધુ LIVE હો ! 😂#Rajkot #Gujarat #GujaratRain pic.twitter.com/X5FuZABVKg— Sagar Patoliya (@kathiyawadiii) November 26, 2023 આ કાશ્મીર નહીં, પણ રંગીલું રાજકોટ છે.... #Rajkot #Rain #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Y7PDuSYTqu— kinjal.thakar (@kinjalthakar_98) November 26, 2023 #Rajkot pic.twitter.com/gHwMD0w3Bt— વીર માંગડા વાળો™ (@viralkamdarus) November 26, 2023 Maliyasan, rajkotમાલિયાસણ, રાજકોટ #Hailstorm#rajkot#gujaratrain #rain#GujaratiNews pic.twitter.com/sbEFzuzP9k— Chintan Vekariya 🇮🇳 𝕏 (@iamvc26) November 26, 2023 Morning visuals from Rajkot of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/POewCqjsCX— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) November 26, 2023 📍Rajkot Unseasonal rain with heavy hailstorm was observed in Methoda area of #Rajkot#hailstorm #Gujaratweather #saurashth pic.twitter.com/W8giPsKqaw— Weatherman Uttam (@Gujarat_weather) November 26, 2023 કમોસમી વરસાદ સાથે કરા #gujrat pic.twitter.com/fcsvPKXLvr— Kamlesh Chaudhari (@Kamlesh22152144) November 26, 2023 📍vadodara Unseasonal #rains have started in Vadodara🌧#vadodra #Gujaratrain pic.twitter.com/yED0O2WXrC— Weatherman Uttam (@Gujarat_weather) November 26, 2023 Morning visuals of intense Hailstorm from Morbi of GujaratVideo from Pushpendra JiTime of video = 10am pic.twitter.com/OKim08g51S— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) November 26, 2023 Intense Thunderstorm reported near Keshod in Gujarat as WD interaction started over the region pic.twitter.com/UcMD4q6Afn— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) November 26, 2023 Gujarat high on hailstorm ! Crazy weather pic.twitter.com/Y63bslp2lR— Cold Brew ☕️ (@ManojG7) November 26, 2023 સુરતમાં ભારે વરસાદ થતાં લગ્ન સ્થળે ભરાયાં પાણી, ભારે પવનના કારણે લગ્ન મંડપ પણ હવામાં ઉડ્યાં.#surat #marriage #rainfall #weatherforecast #ZEE24Kalak pic.twitter.com/7DgSsKpyK3— Dixit Soni (@DixitGujarat) November 26, 2023 Intercepting thunderstorms near #Surat at 9:15AM ⚡️ Rare November end severe weather events started in #Gujarat and #Maharashtra since late night hours under the influence of strong western disturbance induced cyclonic circulation.Watch out for widespread severe thunderstorms,… pic.twitter.com/8g1dnXAmeQ— Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) November 26, 2023