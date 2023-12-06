Around the Web ‘I’m jealous’: Actor Salman Khan on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s house being smaller than his The Bollywood star made the statement at the inauguration ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Watch: Actor Salman Khan says, “I am shocked to see Mamata Banerjee’s house is actually smaller than mine. How can somebody in this position, have a house smaller than mine? This only shows how simple people are & we don’t need that much.” #SalmanKhan #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/6XWTdGVbLM— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 5, 2023 #SalmanKhan dances with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Mahesh Bhatt at Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/fN2PKE22wM— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 5, 2023 Play Salman Khan's full speech We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Salman Khan Mamata Banerjee