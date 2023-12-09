Viral Video Watch: Actors Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway reminisce about working together in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ The film stars appeared on Variety’s Actors. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago "Is there some reason my coffee isn't here? Has she died or something?"Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt swap memories from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/UXHZ4OCogY— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 "Can you please spell Gabbana?""I'm one stomach flu away from my goal weight."Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt chat about their most-quoted lines from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/tjDtaPrFCc— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 "Oh, I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Do you have some hideous skirt convention to go to?"Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway crack up during their #ActorsOnActors conversation as they remember their favorite lines from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/9RU91Z9F3m— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway remember shooting one of their favorite "The Devil Wears Prada" scenes, from Blunt's sniffles to that iconic "cube of cheese" line. https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/A8u17m3Nsq— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 Play Full interview We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. actors Hollywood