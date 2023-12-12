Viral Video Watch: Actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff play volleyball with kabaddi players Fun time for the members of the Bengal Warriors team, where Akshay Kumar is a co-owner. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @BengalWarriors . Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors.And it was double the fun when @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani joined in!!… pic.twitter.com/5esfQrTPn2— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports Bollywood