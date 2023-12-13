Around the Web Watch: Scenes from a massive fire that gutted several shops in vegetable market in Ranchi, Jharkhand While shopkeepers and firefighters managed to douse the flames, the fire destroyed about 50 shops. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Massive fire breaks out at Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in #Jharkhand's Ranchi.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/sFmmlwNsy2— Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) December 12, 2023 रांची के मेन रोड स्थित डेली मार्केट की सब्जी मंडी में मंगलवार की रात भीषण आग लग गयी।इस घटना में करीब 50 दुकानें जलकर राख हो गईं।#Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/SYXPIWLDXa— Sohan singh (@sohansingh05) December 13, 2023 #WATCH झारखंड: मंगलवार की रात रांची के सब्जी बाजार में भीषण आग लगने से कई सब्जी के दुकानें जल गईं। दमकल की चार से ज्यादा गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आग बुझाने की कोशिशें जारी हैं। आग लगने का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। pic.twitter.com/h2WGNwR4NC— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 12, 2023 VIDEO | "As soon as we received a call about the fire, our teams arrived at the spot. The fire has been doused and the situation is under control," says Ranchi (Kotwali) DSP Prakash Soy. pic.twitter.com/lWz4KnVFW3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jharkhand fire market Ranchi