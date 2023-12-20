Reading
-
1
Memoir: A Kashmiri Pandit writer on fleeing Srinagar amidst riots and spending his youth in exile
-
2
Czech Republic says Indian courts do not have jurisdiction over Nikhil Gupta case
-
3
Income Tax Department has frozen our bank accounts: NewsClick
-
4
Displaced by the sea. Failed by the state
-
5
‘Rules for suspension are meant for individual MPs, not by the bulk’: Lok Sabha ex-secretary general
-
6
‘Jamal Kudu’: This Iranian folk song inspired the popular song from ‘Animal’ featuring Bobby Deol
-
7
New Delhi willing to consider evidence, PM Modi says in response to US claims of murder conspiracy
-
8
Decision to form Agnipath scheme took armed forces by surprise, says former Army chief MM Naravane
-
9
IPL 2024: From Mitchell Starc to Harshal Patel – Full list of new signings, complete squads
-
10
Kalinga Literary Festival announces longlists in various categories for its 2023 book awards