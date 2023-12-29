Reading
-
1
What is driving the huge surge in Indians illegally migrating to the United States?
-
2
How the controversial ed-tech company Byju’s exploited the Indian ‘rat race’ mentality
-
3
In Poonch, deaths in Army custody leave tribal community with a bitter sense of betrayal
-
4
2023 recap: The best films and web series we watched this year
-
5
Rise of the babu: Why Indian politicians choose powerful bureaucrats to run their governments
-
6
‘Wedding.con’ review: In show about matrimonial fraud, home truths about Indian women
-
7
The backstory: When a mother-in-law came between my interview and me
-
8
2023 year ender: The best music in films and web series
-
9
A new book asks whether welfare activities and inter-party violence in Kerala are linked
-
10
The Prambaran Temple in Java illustrates the vitality of Hinduism in historical South-East Asia