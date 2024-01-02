Reading
1
How the controversial ed-tech company Byju’s exploited the Indian ‘rat race’ mentality
2
Coding Telugu culture into Silicon Valley
3
Minor allegedly gangraped by two separate groups of men in Andhra Pradesh
4
‘Pledge’: A poem by Amrita Pritam
5
‘Across’: A poem by Vikram Seth
6
Why both BJP and Congress are supporting pro-Kannada activists
7
‘Learning to Say Yes’: A poem by Arundhathi Subramaniam
8
‘Now Now’: A poem by Namdeo Dhasal
9
‘And, the Stars Are Not Sufficient’: A poem by Meena Kandasamy
10
Tata Sky CEO Harit Nagpal teaches business lessons through a new book of stories