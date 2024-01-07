Reading
-
1
India’s first and biggest dance conclave has shed its rarified air to walk into the real world
-
2
‘Literature saved my life. Writing gave me purpose’: Poet, writer, and queer activist Aditya Tiwari
-
3
India’s ambitious river linking plan could flood water bodies with invasive species
-
4
How Modi government’s new criminal laws drastically increase police powers
-
5
‘Pledge’: A poem by Amrita Pritam
-
6
Watch: Comedian imagines how human resource officers would talk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
-
7
In the sly company of Vijay Sethupathi
-
8
Why ULFA, once formidable militant group in North East, failed to strike a better deal with Delhi
-
9
Watch: Comic shows how ’90s’ Bollywood songs test your patience by taking forever to start
-
10
‘Across’: A poem by Vikram Seth