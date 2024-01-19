Reading
1
1951 to 2019: How the Indian judiciary turned the Babri Masjid into the Ram Mandir
2
‘Main Atal Hoon’ review: A puff piece about AB Vajpayee and his party
3
Actor Nayanthara apologises for hurting religious sentiments with film ‘Annapoorani’
4
Is Modi the yajman for the Ram temple consecration?
5
How an Indian animator assembled an international cast for his futuristic movie
6
‘I want to save democracy’: Why even former critics of the Congress joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra
7
In paintings: How foreign artists saw Benaras in the 19th and early 20th centuries
8
‘Indian Police Force’ review: Terrorism-themed thriller has nothing new to offer
9
AI paintings have been sold for huge sums. Can they make us feel the way art created by humans does?
10
Badminton, India Open: Bruised but not battered – Semi-fit An Se Young steamrolls opponents in Delhi