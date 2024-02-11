Reading
-
1
Uttarakhand madrasa at centre of violence was demolished without a court order
-
2
Ramachandra Guha: Attempts by Karnataka Congress to mimic Hindutva methods are morally dubious
-
3
‘Why enter our bedrooms?’: Uttarakhand’s live-in law leaves even young supporters of the BJP worried
-
4
Readers’ comments: Don’t dismiss Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
5
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draws significantly from Hindu law – and barely represents others
-
6
‘A Bird On My Windowsill’: Actor-writer Manav Kaul’s book is an introspective guide for every artist
-
7
He was the face of Assam’s anti-CAA protests. What does his move to BJP mean for state’s politics?
-
8
Why Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series ‘Heartstopper’ is Gen Z’s defining publishing phenomenon
-
9
‘Prophet Song is a lament for what we are and what we do’: Paul Lynch, 2023 Booker Prize winner
-
10
One in six Indians over 59 have mild brain disorder, says new study – higher than previously thought