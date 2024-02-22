Reading
-
1
Maharashtra: Parents, teachers decry circular asking school children to post selfie with CM’s letter
-
2
From the biography: How Babur’s daughter Gulbadan and her companions made a pilgrimage to Mecca
-
3
Timely answer: At the Badminton Asia Championships, the question of ‘who next’ was put to bed
-
4
Hinglish is older than you think. The earliest instance of its use dates back to 1827
-
5
How Uttarakhand is selectively targeting Muslim shrines
-
6
Manipur High Court withdraws direction to state government to consider including Meiteis in ST list
-
7
Lessons from Pakistan polls: Distortions of mainstream media, social media curbs can prove futile
-
8
A historian re-examines India’s past through its relationship with the Indian Ocean in this book
-
9
Why a Konkani musical made in 2014 is still playing on and on
-
10
‘Do not attempt humour’: Satirist Krishna Shastri Devulapalli’s handy advice on how to write humour