Our film “No Other Land” on occupied Masafer Yatta’s brutal expulsion won best documentary in Berlinale. Israel’s channel 11 aired this 30 second segment from my speech, insanely called it “anti semitic” - and I’ve been receiving death threats since. I stand behind every word. pic.twitter.com/2burPfZeKO — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) February 25, 2024

Creating a sensation while accepting the award for Best Documentary at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, Jewish-Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham pointed out that Basel Adra, the Palestinian co-director of the winning film, No Other Land, is treated quite differently from him (video above).

“We are standing in front of you,” Abraham said. “Now, we are the same age. I am Israeli, Basel is Palestinian. And in two days, we go back to a land where we are not equal… This situation of apartheid between us, this inequality, has to end.

Play Full speech by both directors

After the closing ceremony at the 2024 Berlinale, Abraham posted on X that he has been receiving death threats for his remarks, which have been labelled as anti-semitic by the Israeli public broadcaster, Kan. However, he asserted that he stood “behind every word” of his condemnation against Israeli aggression.

A right-wing Israeli mob came to my family’s home yesterday to search for me, threatening close family members who fled to another town in the middle of the night. I am still getting death threats and had to cancel my flight home. This happened after Israeli media and German… — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) February 27, 2024