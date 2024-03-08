Former Justice of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay recently joined the BJP. During a rapid fire round in a TV show, says “I'll not answer this question right now. I'll have to think about it.”

Appearing for an interview on a news channel, former justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said he needed some time to think when asked to choose between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse. Gangopadhyay was discussing the next chapter in his life, days after resigning as a judge from the Calcutta High Court and joining the BJP.

Towards the end of the show, Gangopadhyay answered some questions in a rapid fire round, which involved choosing between two options. Between Karl Marx and Damodar Vinayak Savarkar, he chose Savarkar. Between a secular India and a Hindu rashtra India, he picked secular India.

However, he refused to answer when the host asked him to pick Gandhi or Godse. “I will not answer this question now,” he said, “I’ll have to think about it a little.”

