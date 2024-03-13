Reading
-
1
Memoir: A French soldier’s fascinating contemporary commentary on the rapidly decaying Mughal Empire
-
2
Why Indian companies’ efforts at improving diversity are falling short
-
3
Mumbai: Eight railway stations to be renamed
-
4
Watch: Composer turns Radhika Merchant’s viral ‘ekdam Krishna lage che’ remark into a song
-
5
Did not authorise letter on electoral bonds to President Murmu, says Supreme Court Bar Association
-
6
While Indians faced prejudice and abuse in Thailand, British colonists chose to dilly-dally
-
7
A new book explains the concept of ‘timeboxing’ or making productive use of one’s time
-
8
Academia both colonial and modern owes an intellectual debt to the sidelined ‘native’ scholar
-
9
Scientists leap beyond Latin, add Indian identifiers while naming new species
-
10
Haryana: Senior BJP leader Anil Vij walks out of legislature meet, not included in new Cabinet