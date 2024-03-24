Watch: Sonam Wangchuk’s fast to demand statehood for Ladakh enters Day 19, others join him
Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk began his climate-related fast to highlight the need to protect the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh and its people.
Educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk have been on a hunger strike for nearly 20 days, demanding a statehood for Ladakh and adopt measures that can protect the fragile and unique ecosystem of the Union Territory. His demands include the implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, a recruitment process and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh. Braving sub-zero temperatures, scores of Ladakhi people too have joined Wangchuk in his “climate fast” under the open sky in Leh.
As his protests in Leh continues, people from across the country too have come forward to express their solidarity to Wangchuk.
Leaders of the Kargil democratic Alliance (KDA) too started a hunger strike at Kargil’s Hussaini Park after calling for a strike earlier this week demanding for statehood.
The leaders of farmers’ protest too have voiced their support to Wangchuk.
As protests have intensified in Ladakh and Kargil, many across India too have come forward to stand with Wangchuk in solidarity.
