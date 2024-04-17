I’ve lived in Dubai my whole life, never seen it rain here like this. Hope everyone gets home safe and as soon as possible. Very very grateful for ⁦@DubaiPoliceHQ⁩ and ⁦@DCDDubai⁩ today, not an easy time for them at all.#dubai #rain #sheikhzayedroad pic.twitter.com/kco8O40QQG