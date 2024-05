The violence that has wracked Manipur for the past year has exacted a terrible price. It has left at least 227 people dead, displaced more than 70,000 people from their homes and resulted in a de facto partition of the state, with the majority Meitei community now living in the valley and the Kuki community confined to the hills.

How can the chasm be closed? Writer and peace worker Harsh Mander discusses possibilities with political scientist Bidhan Laishram and peace activist Sem Haokip.