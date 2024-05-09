-
1
Ordinary voters flagged Modi speech to Election Commission – and came up against a broken system
-
2
Harsh Mander: Past, present and future – what Narendra Modi’s campaign of hate signifies
-
3
Mumbai principal sacked after being targeted by Hindutva website; says she is mulling legal action
-
4
‘What does it take / to let go?’: There’s a new anthology of English haikus written by Indian poets
-
5
Kejriwal’s stay in luxury hotel during 2022 Goa polls partly funded by co-accused: ED tells SC
-
6
Congress moves Madras HC seeking Election Commission action against Modi for propagating hate speech
-
7
Memoir: Human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar recalls her understanding of feminism as a young woman
-
8
Memoir: A journalist remembers the 1960s and how the Naxal movement was portrayed in books and films
-
9
Watch: Students in Pakistan enact moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event
-
10
‘We are living in perpetual fear’: Prajwal Revanna video leaks spark panic among women in Hassan