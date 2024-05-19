-
1
Listening to 41 Modi interviews: Few tough questions, no rebuttals, no fact checks
-
2
Varanasi poll: As 33 nominations are rejected, eight applicants allege that the process was rigged
-
3
Bow and arrow or torch? In Maharashtra, confusion over new election symbols may help BJP, allies
-
4
Ramachandra Guha: How would Vallabhbhai Patel have viewed the BJP’s pernicious misuse of his legacy?
-
5
What a regal South Indian ornament in a famous Rossetti painting tells us about the British Raj
-
6
‘The Saffron Storm’: Saba Naqvi presents a contemporary history of the BJP’s journey to domination
-
7
In heated Maharashtra poll battle, Uddhav Thackeray emerges as Opposition alliance’s strike weapon
-
8
May global fiction: Six hot-off-the-press books to take you on a world literary tour
-
9
Watch: The trailer of ‘Panchayat’ season 3 is out
-
10
India to South Africa: How two activists defied their family legacies to challenge injustice