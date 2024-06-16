-
1
Reading list: Science fiction writer Gautam Bhatia recommends 15 books to sample the genre
-
2
Arundhati Roy’s prosecution amounts to fascism, assault on democratic values, say Opposition leaders
-
3
A decade of ‘gaslighting’ in Modi’s India
-
4
By working joints and muscle groups together, compound exercises are better for staying fit
-
5
‘The Scent of Fallen Stars’: The prose shines with possibilities but the plot does not quite sparkle
-
6
Kumkum Mohanty helped shape Odissi. Now she is wearily watching it change
-
7
Why a community-run Gondi-language school in Gadchiroli is a revolutionary step
-
8
NDA members will decide together on candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, says TDP
-
9
Sunday book pick: A Jewish refugee in Bombay in Anita Desai’s novel ‘Baumgartner’s Bombay’
-
10
In the focus on Delhi, the air pollution crisis in Kolkata is being overlooked