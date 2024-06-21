In the discussion series by Karwan e Mohabbat on the state of the Indian Republic, this week’s episode features a discussion on the implications of the 2024 elections.

Why have Opposition parties shied away from using secularism as a strategy against Hindutva? What will this result mean for India’s Muslims? Why does a loss for the Opposition INDIA bloc actually feel like a victory for it?

Peace worker and writer Harsh Mander explores the subject with Hilal Ahmed, assistant professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, and Harish Wankhede, assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.