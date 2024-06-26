Reading
1
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK MLAs suspended from Assembly after calling for discussion on hooch tragedy
2
How a messaging app that helps students prepare for exams enabled paper leaks
3
Uttar Pradesh: 11 arrested after Muslims offer Eid namaz on government land in Kushinagar
4
In a new book, actor Milind Soman writes about how he qualified in swimming for the 1986 Asian Games
5
‘Labour of 45 years’: Historian Vinay Lal gives journalist Ravish Kumar a tour of his library
6
Why is Lok Sabha seeing a rare election to the Speaker’s post?
7
Indian tennis: Sumit Nagal – ‘When the body is right, the heart is there to compete’
8
BJP’s coalition partners may stop new laws curbing liberties being passed – but older ones remain
9
Table tennis: Sreeja Akula reaches new career high to become highest ranked Indian once again
10
‘Karparaa’: In a film about a village in Tamil Nadu, the eternal play of life and mortality