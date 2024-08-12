Reading
1
Bihar: Seven killed in stampede at temple in Jehanabad
2
Ramachandra Guha: How China imposed a vision of the past on citizens, aiming to control the future
3
A new book looks at how Amrut Distilleries of Bengaluru gained global fame for its whiskeys
4
SEBI chief should have recused herself from Adani investigation, say experts
5
A new book reconstructs the history of the Indian peoples from where it really began: Africa
6
Hindi nonfiction: An excerpt from ‘The Second Sex’ by Simone De Beauvoir, translated by Monica Singh
7
‘Shekhar Home’: How Kay Kay Menon brought Sherlock Holmes home
8
Watch: In Gurugram, homes flooded, streets under water after heavy rain in National Capital Region
9
A year on, Apple’s India bet bears fruit
10
‘Wild Women’: Anthology of Bhakti poems shows how women shaped language subconscious in India