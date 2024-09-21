Reading
-
1
India’s definition of forest under scanner as watchdog contradicts claim that green cover increased
-
2
How Rakhaldas Banerji, who discovered the antiquity of Mohenjodaro, was embroiled in idol theft
-
3
Hindi paradox: Language of cultural pride that few Indians can read and write properly in
-
4
How Hindutva groups in the US have adopted the strategies of White supremacists and Zionists
-
5
From the memoir: A Muslim girl survivor’s account of the hours before the 2002 Gujarat riots
-
6
Behind the re-run of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Mahanagar’, a marble-to-magic journey
-
7
India is counting pastoral livestock for the first time in history
-
8
‘Glass Bottom’: An unexpected, wondrous, and brave new way to tell a story
-
9
The US took decades to act against these toxic chemicals. India should not wait
-
10
A government scholarship took them abroad. But then left them in a lurch