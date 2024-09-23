Reading
-
1
2024 JCB Prize for Literature: Read the opening passages of the ten longlisted novels
-
2
‘Betrayed by our own’: Anger in Nagaland after Supreme Court ruling on civilian killings
-
3
India is counting pastoral livestock for the first time in history
-
4
Simultaneous elections are an unimplementable idea. Why is Modi so keen to push it?
-
5
10 hours on the road with diabetes and no insurance: Gig work is taking a toll on the elderly
-
6
A personal history of the elegant, intricate gharara – and how to make one in a pandemic
-
7
From the memoir: What does a trainee do when he arrives 20 days too early for his first job?
-
8
Sri Lanka votes labourer’s son to presidency, chooses to reclaim democracy – just like India did
-
9
Sunday book pick: The poems in WH Auden’s ‘Another Time’ flaunt his talents as a storyteller
-
10
Interview: Behind Sony LIV’s ‘less is more’ slate, a push for non-Hindi shows and period dramas