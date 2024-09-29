Reading
-
1
Gujarat: Mosques, shrines, homes bulldozed in demolition drive near Somnath temple
-
2
Why Indians have always been suspicious that their ghee is adulterated
-
3
Sundar Sarukkai on how philosophy can be a living tradition in our lives today
-
4
Why women driving trains in India want other jobs
-
5
This book asks why the Indianness of Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia is questioned
-
6
Sunday book pick: We do not need to know everything about the Andamanese, says ‘The Last Island’
-
7
Are IIM Mumbai’s high rankings based on inflated numbers?
-
8
‘Ghaath’ review: A nihilistic cops-and-Maoists thriller
-
9
Mirza Farhatullah Baig’s Urdu novel ‘Dehli Ki Aakhri Shama’ recreates Delhi’s lost poetic heritage
-
10
Great Nicobar Project: No ‘meaningful and comprehensive’ reassessment done, alleges Congress