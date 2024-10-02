Reading
-
1
India’s air, water, land are all polluted. The government has failed to tackle this, says a new book
-
2
In a new book, Devdutt Pattanaik argues that the Harappan civilisation persists in our memories
-
3
Meet the former engineer behind FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman: ‘Rule of law applies to everyone’
-
4
Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation raided by police after Madras HC orders enquiry
-
5
In Ladakh, a massive energy project is shrouded in mystery
-
6
How Uttarakhand made teenage romance dangerous – especially for Muslims
-
7
How Mumbai’s Art Deco buildings evoke the sea
-
8
Vinesh Phogat is winning over Haryana’s women – but is still wrestling with a tough election
-
9
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others detained again, continue indefinite fast
-
10
Readers’ comments: Misleading article damages reputation of Delhi University English department