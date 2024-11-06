Play

How will Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election affect the US – and the world?

As the election that was characterised as the most consequential one in a generation comes to a decisive conclusion, long-time journalist Sreenath Srinivasan analyses the results with a panel of experts.

Srinivasan, who taught at the Columbia School of Journalism in New York for more than two decades, is the president of the South Asian Journalists Association.

Shawna Vercher, known as The Political Fixer, is a political and media consultant based in Florida.

Mary C.Curtis is a columnist for Roll Call , host of the Equal Time podcast and a contributor to the What Next podcast.

