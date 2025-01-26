Reading
-
1
Readers’ comments: Our culture and Hinduism are more important than the Indian economy
-
2
Why is India’s middle class so silent about the slowing economy?
-
3
‘The Story of Eve’: Zehra Nigah’s poetry makes the reader feel heard and understood
-
4
Hindutva leader Ritambhara, key figure of Ram temple movement, among Padma Bhushan awardees
-
5
Ramachandra Guha: 75 years later, Ambedkar’s warnings about potential pitfalls have come true
-
6
Before the 1971 war, India and Pakistan were skirmishing on another front: Brazil
-
7
Sunday book pick: In his memoir ‘Exit Wounds’, journalist Peter Godwin probes his dilemma of ‘home’
-
8
Editor’s note: On Scroll’s 11th anniversary, the shock of the old
-
9
Constitution vs Manusmriti: The Sangh owes it to India to clarify its position
-
10
‘A Fatal Distraction’: This Delhi society murder mystery is racy and engaging despite a few snags