Five years ago, the Indian capital saw intense riots in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Of the 53 people killed, more than two-thirds were Muslim. As part of this special series, Delhi 2020, Scroll looks back at the violence and how the Modi government used it to tar the very idea of peaceful protest.

Banojyotsna Lahiri, researcher, activist and the partner of jailed activist Umar Khalid, speaks to Shoaib Daniyal about how the past five years have been – and why they would protest again if the Narendra Modi government tried to bring back plans for an all-India National Register of Citizens.