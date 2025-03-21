Play

Is there a better route for reform within communities than the government imposing a Uniform Civil Code? Can religious minorities expect justice if they do not stand with sexual minorities? What is uniform about the Uniform Civil Code?

These questions about gender justice are the topics at the intersection of law, religion, and identity that are discussed in the latest episode of The State of the Republic, prompted by Uttarakhand’s recent implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

The participants are Harsh Mander, a peace worker and author, Kavita Krishnan, a civil liberties activist, and Nizamuddin Ahmed, a researcher and co-founder of Project Mishkat.

The speakers discussed whether there were alternative ways to ensure justice and equality for women and the LGBTQ+ community without imposing a uniform code. They also examined the problems with the recently implemented laws on the code, highlighting the potential threats it poses, particularly regarding its impact on marginalised communities.



The conversation delved into the complexities of personal laws in India, discussing their challenges, the difficulties of internal reforms, and the dangers of using law to impose a uniform way of life in a country as diverse as India. The panelists expressed concern that the Uniform Civil Code might be used as a form of moral policing, potentially criminalising Muslims, controlling the lives of all Indians, especially women, and imposing some regressive Hindu laws under the guise of gender equality.



The discussion explored the need, limitations, and potential dangers of the Uniform Civil Code, urging a more nuanced approach to gender justice and equality that respects India’s diversity and the rights of marginalised communities.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.