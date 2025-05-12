Play

Operation Sindoor will not deter Pakistan from supporting terror.

That is what Christine Fair, a professor at Georgetown University and possibly the world’s leading expert on the Pakistani Army and its terror apparatus, tells Shoaib Daniyal in this interview.

In fact, Fair believes that another terror attack is inevitable in the Kashmir valley. Though India's counter insurgency network is very good, it is impossible to stop every single attack, she says.

Pakistan’s army uses terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba not only used in Kashmir but also domestically, says Fair. They do charity work and also combat other forms of internal violence within the country.

