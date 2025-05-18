Play

We were too upset to eat dinner after hearing about the Pahalgam terror attack, said Yasmin Khan, a journalist with Awaz the Voice.

All the political parties and religious organisations in Kashmir condemned the attacks but unfortunately, India’s television channels did not bring this news to the attention of the public, said Nasir Khuehami is the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.

In this episode of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series on the state of the republic., writer and peace activist Harsh Mander speaks with Khuehami and Khan about the impact of the attack on their lives and those of their community.

As news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam spread, reports emerged from several parts of the country of Kashmiri students, traders, and workers facing threats, harassment, and, in some cases, physical assaults.

Khuehami and Khan describe an atmosphere of fear, suspicion and isolation that has deepened in the wake of the violence. They also reflect on the role of mainstream media in amplifying hostility and hate, which they argue contributes to their marginalisation and recent attacks.

They share personal accounts of how Kashmiris mourned the terror attack and extended support to those affected, even as they came under intense scrutiny. They describe the emotional toll of being targeted, despite their clear expressions of solidarity.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.